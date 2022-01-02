Hyderabad: COVID-19 norms go for a toss on New Year Day

Hyderabad: COVID-19 safety norms went for a toss on New Year Day in Hyderabad as huge crowds were seen at many places in the city.

A massive rush was witnessed at Birla Temple where several hundreds of devotees visited on January 1, 2022. Due to the huge number of people at the temple, no social distancing was possible.

Despite safety guidelines amid the threat of Omicron, similar scenes were seen at other religious places. A huge crowd was also seen at tourist spots including Lumbini Park, Necklace Road, Charminar, Zoo, etc.

These norm violations took place when Telangana state is reporting Omicron cases. On Saturday, the state reported 12 new cases of the variant taking the tally to 79.

Apart from it, the state saw a spike in COVID cases during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Saturday. According to the Health Department, 317 new infections were detected during the period while two persons succumbed to the virus.

Numaish begins on January 1 despite Omicron threat

Despite Omicron threat and increase in COVID-19 cases, the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as Numaish began on January 1 at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

Although it has been announced that the COVID-19 protocol of “no mask, no entry” will be followed in the exhibition including social distancing, sanitization, etc., there is an apprehension that it may lead to an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Restrictions to control COVID-19 spread

On Saturday, the Telangana government imposed fresh COVID curbs in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. The curbs will continue to remain in force till January 10, 2022.

Rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political, and cultural events will be strictly prohibited throughout the state, the order copy read.

The government further said that the management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc shall ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.