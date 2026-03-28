Hyderabad CP cautions against betting as IPL season begins

Hyderabad: As the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday, March 28, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar cautioned the public against betting.

In a video message posted on X, Sjjanar said, “On behalf of the Hyderabad police, I request you not to indulge in betting as the new season of IPL begins tomorrow (Friday)” he said that the city police had taken stringent action against betting apps last year and the government also brought in a bill against such apps.

Sajjanar said, “Despite our efforts last year, the fraudsters are finding ways to lure people into betting via social media platforms like telegram and Instagram. Some influencers are also endorsing betting apps.”

The commissioner explained that the betting apps are a bane for the society and several people lost their lives due to betting.

Betting not limited to online apps

Sajjanar said that the betting menace is not limited to online apps as people book rooms at various locations to indulge in betting. “The police is closely monitoring those who were previously involved in such activities,” he said.

The commissioner urged citizens to be alert and report any activities of betting that they come across. These activities could be reported by dialing 100 or sharing details on a WhatsApp number 9490616555.

He urged the public to remain vigilant against the betting apps adding that it could save lives of people.

He reiterated his appeal and said, “Please stay away from betting apps, Say no to betting apps.”