Hyderabad CP holds coordination meet with Shias ahead of Muharram

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting with members of the Shia community, public representatives and officials at the Salar Jung Museum.

He sought their feedback in preparation for the forthcoming Muharram on July 29 and also urged them to cooperate with the police personnel.

Speaking at the meeting, CV Anand said that ministers have held a meeting and reviewed the arrangements made by the police department.

Talking about the government’s orders to provide an elephant for the procession, the police commissioner urged the community members to take measures for the rest and safety of the animal and ensure there was a perimeter maintained around the elephant at all times.

CV Anand further said the police would hold a dry run ahead of the July 29 observance.

“As this is a mourning procession to express solidarity and a time to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein let us mourn and set the differences aside,” said the CP.

Muharram is the first month of the Muslim calendar. It begins with Ashurkhanas commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh).

Thousands of Shia Muslims will take part in the mourning procession (Yaum-e-Ashura), a 400-year-old tradition.

The procession traditionally starts from Bibi ka Alam, Dabeerpura, and goes past Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Purani Haveli and Darulshifa before concluding at Chaderghat.