Hyderabad CP holds coordination meet with Shias ahead of Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Muslim calendar. It begins with Ashurkhanas commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain,

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 12th July 2023 5:24 pm IST
Hyderabad CP holds coordination meeting with Shias ahead of Muharram
Hyderabad CP holds coordination meeting with Shias ahead of Muharram (Photo: screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting with members of the Shia community, public representatives and officials at the Salar Jung Museum.

BookMyMBBS

He sought their feedback in preparation for the forthcoming Muharram on July 29 and also urged them to cooperate with the police personnel.

Speaking at the meeting, CV Anand said that ministers have held a meeting and reviewed the arrangements made by the police department.

MS Education Academy

Talking about the government’s orders to provide an elephant for the procession, the police commissioner urged the community members to take measures for the rest and safety of the animal and ensure there was a perimeter maintained around the elephant at all times.

Also Read
Know Muharram holidays in Telangana

CV Anand further said the police would hold a dry run ahead of the July 29 observance.

“As this is a mourning procession to express solidarity and a time to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein let us mourn and set the differences aside,” said the CP.

Muharram is the first month of the Muslim calendar. It begins with Ashurkhanas commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh).

Thousands of Shia Muslims will take part in the mourning procession (Yaum-e-Ashura), a 400-year-old tradition.

The procession traditionally starts from Bibi ka Alam, Dabeerpura, and goes past Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Purani Haveli and Darulshifa before concluding at Chaderghat.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 12th July 2023 5:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button