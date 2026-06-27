Hyderabad CP lauds couple for saving girl aged 7 from sexual assault

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar commended the effrots of a couple for being vigilant and taking prompt action to prevent sexual assault on a seven year old minor girl under the Borabanda Police Station’s limits on Thursday, June 25.

On Saturday, June 27, Sajjanar felicitated the couple at his office in Basheerbagh by presenting them shawls and cash rewards as a mark of respect for their efforts to save the girl child from a sexual predator.

A rickshaw driver named Mohammed Shamsuddin (60) had lured a minor girl playing outside her house in Borabanda by promising her Rs 20 on June 25. He got her onto his rickshaw, and took her away. He took her to a deserted area and attempted to sexually assault her.

During this time, the couple named Kollati Ramesh and Muvvalammalocal residents, had noticed the accused’s misconduct and immediately sprang into action. Not only did they safely rescue the girl from the accused’s clutches, but they also informed the police by dialing the 100 police helpline number.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and took the accused Mohammed Shamsuddin into custody. A case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with the sections pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Sannajar stated that public participation was essential for controlling crimes in the society. He emphasised that to curb such heinous acts, along with police vigilance, public alertness was equally crucial.

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“Every citizen should act with social responsibility, keeping an eye on what’s happening around them. If suspicious individuals or unusual situations are spotted anywhere, they should immediately call Dial 100 and provide information to the police. The initiative and timely action shown by the couple Ramesh and Muvvalamma in protecting the child in distress should serve as an example to everyone,” Sajjanar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jubilee Hills Ramana Reddy, Borabanda Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Surender, and other police officials were present on the occasion.