New CCTV wing, ‘peace’ committees: Hyderabad CP makes key decisions

Hyderabad: Ahead of festivals such as Holi, Shab-E-Barat, Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami, and Hanuman Jayanthi, city commissioner CV Anand instructed the city police to ‘bind over’ communal and rowdy elements. “Instate new peace committees with more youngsters on board,” he said.

The Commissioner held a long high-level review meeting with all addl DCP and above-rank officers to discuss a range of important matters related to public safety and security & other administrative issues.

The review was done on all the crimes pending for want of arrests, investigation, fsl reports, charge sheets, and DCPs were asked to specifically focus on them.

There was discussion on the reorganisation of Hyderabad City Police and the new accommodation which is required, the several CCTV projects,the working status of the cameras, and targets set for each SHO and DCP to install new cameras.

A new wing called D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation) is now instated to deal with all CCTV camera & Drone repairs, projects, and execution which will be headed by an Addl.DCP/ACP rank officer which is further structured into 4 sub-wings. An independent third-party audit will be carried out across the city to identify the grey spots lacking CCTV coverage & to check the working condition of the existing cameras, a press note informed.

“ Let us sensitize the public on the significance of CCTVs in crime prevention & detection,” Anand said.

CP Anand expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the online amusement license system, which received over 1183 applications in the past few weeks. Taking a cue from this, the IT cell was tasked to bring in more police services like the issue of Arms licenses online for the convenience of the public.

He also instructed his deputies to initiate more programs towards health and wellness through the FitCop program, and to support the homes of the fallen heroes of the force, the need for CPR education in light of the death of a young and fit constable recently.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into detail about the performance of patrols and blue colts, the effective functioning of the night round system, progress of 2023 action plans. All the DCPs were directed to closely monitor the station functioning and were told to adhere to protocols in lock-up custodies. HCSC activities, E-office implementation, and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Vikram Singh Mann IPS Addl.CP L &O, G.sudheer Babu IPS Addl.CP Traffic, AR.Srinivas IPS Addl.CP crimes, B.Parimala Hana Nutan IPS Jt.CP Admin, MSrinivasulu IPS Jt.CP CAR hqtr Hyd and other DCPs attended the meeting.