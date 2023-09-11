Hyderabad CP reviews arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Hyderabad: With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and the Milad-un-Nabi falling on the same day, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand reviewed the arrangements for a hassle-free procession.

Anand held a video conference with heads of several police units said that a comprehensive six-phase security plan, offering a clear roadmap for handling security and traffic-related issues had been prepared. “The first phase of the Ganesh festival begins on Sunday (September 16) and covers preparations for idol installation. It also includes distributing intimation forms and promoting online facility while formulating bandobast plans,” said the CP.

Also Read More organisations cancel Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

However, during the second phase, field officers will visit pandals to strengthen security, and inspect barricades, signages, CCTVs, and traffic flow.

Subsequently, the third phase involves coordination meetings and expediting civic works by liaising with the departments concerned.

The fourth and fifth phases of the programme will start from the third day of the Ganesh festival and continue till the final day.

The CP further instructed the officers to continue patrolling even after the completion of the procession.

Anand further asked the officers to implement the directions of the High Court while making arrangements. “Officers must take measures to immerse the Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in artificial ponds,” he said.

Milad un Nabi procession cancelled

Traditionally, Muslims in the city organise a procession on Milad-un-Nabi every year. However, for the first time in 16 years, the organisers have opted not to hold the procession this time in view of the Ganesh festival falling on the same day.

As an alternative, it has been decided to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi by visiting mosques and helping the poor.