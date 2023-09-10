More organisations cancel Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seerat-un-Nabi Academy and Markazi Anjuman E Qadria have decided not to hold the Milad un Nabi procession this year, as the date coincides with Ganesh Visarjan.

Speaking to sisat.com, the president of Markazi Anjuman E Qadria, Maulana Ali Quadri said that both organisations will not hold procession on the occasion of Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad. He mentioned that the decision was made after consulting stakeholders, including Muslim youth.

The rationale behind the decision is that having two processions – one for Ganesh Visarjan and one for Milad un Nabi – may provide opportunities for miscreants to create disturbances, he added.

SUFI also cancelled Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Earlier, SUFI (Sunni United Forum of India) also canceled its Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad.

Traditionally, Muslims in the city organize a procession for Milad un Nabi every year. However, for the first time in 16 years, the organizers have opted not to hold the procession this time.

As an alternative, it has been decided to celebrate Milad un Nabi by visiting mosques and helping the poor.

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, appealed to the public to maintain peace in the state. He stated, “There are some miscreants in society who are waiting for the opportunity to disturb the peace of the state. However, I know that the people of Telangana will not allow anyone to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

Milad un Nabi holiday in Telangana

Earlier, the state government in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023 declared the holiday for Milad un Nabi in Telangana.

According to the calendar, the state will observe Milad un Nabi on Thursday, September 28. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Additionally, the government has also declared a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana on September 18.