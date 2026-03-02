Hyderabad CP Sajjanar advises citizens to celebrate Holi peacefully

Hyderabad: Ahead of Holi, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar advised citizens to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours, Holi, peacefully and warned strict action against those who cause inconvenience during the festival.

Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, in South India, and on Wednesday in the northern parts of the country.

The Commissioner, on Monday, March 2, held a video conference with other police officials for a review meeting at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) at Banjara Hills.

Addressing the meeting, Sajjanar directed officers to prioritise Visible Policing to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the festival. He stated that Blue Colts (patrolling officers on bikes) and staff must maintain constant vigilance across the city.

Visible policing is the strategic deployment of police personnel across public areas to curb crime and build citizen confidence.

Forcibly applying colour on unwilling individuals will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Sajjanar asserted, and warned against throwing colours in public places, on pedestrians, or on vehicles.

Meanwhile, SHE teams will be deployed across the city to stop miscreants from behaving indecently towards women during the festival.

Use natural colours

The city police commissioner advised the public to opt for natural colour during Holi, instead of chemical substances.

DJs do not have permission during the festival celebrations, the CP reminded the officials and said that vehicles will be seized if youths are found loitering in groups and creating a nuisance.

Instructions were issued to officials to prioritise special measures to ensure Muslim prayers are not disturbed during Ramadan. He directed the police to coordinate with Peace Committees to arrange additional security in sensitive areas.

Restrictions imposed on liquor shops, bars, and restaurants

On Tuesday, from 6 am to 6 pm within the Hyderabad Commissionerate, restrictions will be imposed on liquor shops, toddy compounds, bars, and restaurants.

Cases will be filed under the City Police Act against anyone who breaks the rules during Holi, Sajjanar said. He asked citizens to dial 100 immediately if there is any law and order problem anywhere in the city and urged people to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival peacefully and happily.