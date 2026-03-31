Hyderabad CP Sajjanar reviews security for Hanuman Jayanti Yatra

To minimise public inconvenience, traffic diversions will be set in advance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:00 pm IST
As part of extensive arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra scheduled on April 2, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, with officials and organizers to review the preparations.
As part of extensive arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra scheduled on April 2, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, with officials and organizers to review the preparations.

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Hanuman Jayanti Yatra on April 2, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday, March 31, with officials and organisers to review extensive security and logistical arrangements.

At least 168 processions are expected to converge into the main yatra, the police said. Nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed along with additional armed forces to ensure security.

The police have advised the organisers to train volunteers for effective crowd management and strictly adhere to designated routes.

Subhan Bakery

Special precautions have also been emphasised regarding idol heights in view of flyovers and railway bridges along the route, the police said.

Authorities have urged organizers and participants to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. To minimise public inconvenience, traffic diversions will be set in advance, and citizens are requested to cooperate with police instructions.

The public is cautioned against believing or spreading social media rumors, as strict action will be taken against those posting misleading content.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Following the meeting, the Commissioner conducted a field inspection of the 12-kilometer yatra route from Gowliguda Ram Mandir to Tadbund Hanuman Temple. Several officials and representatives of Hindu organisations attended the meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button