Hyderabad CP Sajjanar reviews security for Hanuman Jayanti Yatra

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Hanuman Jayanti Yatra on April 2, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday, March 31, with officials and organisers to review extensive security and logistical arrangements.

At least 168 processions are expected to converge into the main yatra, the police said. Nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed along with additional armed forces to ensure security.

The police have advised the organisers to train volunteers for effective crowd management and strictly adhere to designated routes.

Special precautions have also been emphasised regarding idol heights in view of flyovers and railway bridges along the route, the police said.

Authorities have urged organizers and participants to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. To minimise public inconvenience, traffic diversions will be set in advance, and citizens are requested to cooperate with police instructions.

The public is cautioned against believing or spreading social media rumors, as strict action will be taken against those posting misleading content.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner conducted a field inspection of the 12-kilometer yatra route from Gowliguda Ram Mandir to Tadbund Hanuman Temple. Several officials and representatives of Hindu organisations attended the meeting.