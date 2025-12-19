Hyderabad CP Sajjanar warns public of fake RBI agent scam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar on Friday, December 19 cautioned the public against fraudsters claiming to be agents of the Reserve Bank of India and duping people.

The scam involves messages and emails claiming that people have large sums of unclaimed deposits lying in old bank accounts and can withdraw the money by clicking a link.

In a video message shared on social media, Sajjanar said that cybercriminals are falsely invoking the RBI and its UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) portal to gain public trust.

According to the police commissioner, the victims receive messages such as “You have lakhs of rupees in old accounts. Click the link to claim now.” Once the link is clicked, mobile phones may be hacked and bank accounts emptied in no time.

Sajjanar explained that RBI never asks for OTPs, passwords or personal banking details, nor do its officials contact individuals directly for claiming unclaimed deposits. He advised the public to take the following precautions.

For unclaimed deposits, access only UDGAM’s official website. Do not click suspicious links received via WhatsApp, SMS or email. Never share OTPs, passwords or banking details with anyone claiming to be an official.

In case of cyber fraud, victims should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Any delay could result in permanent financial loss.