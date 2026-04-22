Hyderabad CP warns against watching reels while driving

Sajjanar urged the public to be safe and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 2:59 pm IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns against watching reels while driving
Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns against watching reels while driving

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, April 22, warned the public against watching reels while driving.

In a post on X, Sajjanar said ” You can watch “Gangeey Uncle” once you are out of the vehicle. I know his voice keeps running in your head all the time, but while driving, please don’t watch his reels and end up running into people or other vehicles on the road. Kya bolti public?”

The commissioner also shared a poster which read, “Gangeey reel dekhra kya gaadi chalaate huye? Phone chhod re, Nahi toh Next viral tu hi hota pakka (Are you watching Gangeey reels while driving? Leave the phone, or you will go viral next.)

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Sajjanar urged the public to be safe and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 2:59 pm IST

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