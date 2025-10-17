Hyderabad CP warns content creators against ‘indecent’ videos involving minors

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th October 2025 3:07 pm IST
Hyderabad Police commissioner VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a stern warning to social media content creators and channels against producing or sharing indecent videos featuring minors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Sajjanar urged citizens to report such content through the helpline number 1930 or via the National Cyber Crime Portal.

Sajjanar questions growing trend of using children for online attention

Sajjanar is questioning the growing trend of using children for online attention. He asked, “When values fade in the illusion of views, what are we becoming? How justifiable is it to risk children’s future for likes?”

The Commissioner emphasised that involving minors in objectionable content constitutes child exploitation and is a punishable offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

He further advised creators to focus on promoting positive and value-based content that sets good examples for young audiences.

Sajjanar also appealed to parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to ensure they are protected from harmful material.

