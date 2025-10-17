Five including 3 minors held for vehicle theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five people including three minors were arrested for vehicle theft in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 16. Two 2-wheelers were also recovered from them.

The accused who are non-minors were identified as Middela Edukondal 18, a resident of Musheerabad and native of Wanaparthy and Mohammed Aamer, 35, a resident of Musheerabad. Mohammed Ajaz , an organised criminal involved in the theft is absconding.

According to the Chikkadpaly police, Ajaz was previously involved in over 10 cases of property theft in Hyderabad. The complainant, P Nagaraju, a mechanic from Baghlingampally approached the police and said that unknown persons had come to his shop and stolen a bike belonging to a customer.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was started immediately. The Chikkadpaly police nabbed the accused from RTC ‘X’ road near the Crystal Restaurant during vehicle checking.

Upon enquiry, they confessed that they were going to Aamer’s house for the disposal of the vehicles. During the course of the investigation and based on their confession, it is established that Ajaz and Aamer engaged minors in vehicle theft.

Edukonda and the three minors said that they stole 11 two-wheelers from from various police station limits of Hyderabad, which were handed to Aamer and Ajaz. Edukonda and the minors earned Rs 3,000 per head for each stolen vehicle.