IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms till October 20

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana till Monday, October 20.

Apart from a thunderstorm, it forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the districts in the state.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted scattered rains in South Telangana districts, including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Nalgonda.

According to him, “The rest of the districts, including Hyderabad, will remain dry for the next 3 days”.

“Rainfall activities will again pick up in South, East TG districts after October 21 due to a fresh easterly wave”, he added.

SWM has withdrawn from Telangana and NEM made onset in South India yesterday



Today, next 2days, SCATTERED RAINS expected towards South TG like Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nalgonda



Rest of the districts including Hyderabad City will remain dry for next 3days



Rainfall… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 17, 2025

IMD forecasts relief from rains, thunderstorms in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast that there will be no rain or thunderstorms in the city till Saturday, October 18.

However, it predicted that mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours till Saturday.

In view of the expected weather conditions, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.