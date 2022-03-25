Hyderabad: CPI organizes massive rally against central, state govts

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has organized a massive rally in Hyderabad against the central and state governments. The rally was led by Telangana state CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy. It was attended by the ex Rajya Sabha member Aziz Pasha and other CPI leaders.

Addressing the rally, Venkat Reddy accused the governments at the center and state of following anti-people policies. “The people are extremely worried about the ever-increasing price rise of essential commodities and in such a situation an increase in the fuel and electric tariff will add to their woes,” he said.

The price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is increasing every few days and the central government has failed to arrest the trend. In the name of the Russia Ukraine war, a steep increase has been made in the price of edible oils.

Reddy alleged that the Modi government has not done anything during 8 years of rule to give relief to the people from the soaring prices of essential commodities.

The protesters raised slogans demanding a decrease in prices of the essential commodities and fuels and demanded to roll back the recently announced increase in electricity tariff in the state.

“The time has come for the people to protest across the country to dislodge the governments at center and the state,” Aziz Pasha said.