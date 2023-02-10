Hyderabad: Crater develops after road caves at MBGS-Chaderghat road

Hyderabad: A portion of MGBS-Chaderghat main road caved in creating a deep crater on Friday evening. Though the size of the crater was around 5 feet in diameter and 20 feet deep, no one was injured.

Hyderabad traffic police barricaded the road on both sides immediately to keep people away from the danger zone.

The officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage Corporation (HMW&SB) engineers rushed to the spot and took up repair works. “We are ascertaining the reason for the formation of a crater on the road, however we have taken all the precautions by deploying an emergency team on the site” said Sheila Rani General Manager south.

Since the city is facing heavy traffic snarls, the concerned officials planned to repair the road during the night time. MGBS-Chaderghat main road is one of the busiest roads in the city.

The AIMIM Legislator Ahmed Balala along with the civic authorities too visited the site and inspected the crater. He instructed the officials to restore the road soon.