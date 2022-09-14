Hyderabad: Credit card collection agents attacked in Hussainialam

Hyderabad: A commotion prevailed in the Hussainialam area on Tuesday night after bank representatives (credit card collection agents) were allegedly attacked by a few persons. Bharat Kumar Ragula, a collection agent of HDFC bank along with his colleague Koppula Raju went to a house behind the Charminar bus stand since he was the defaulter of credit card payment.

As part of their routine duty to visit customer residences and follow the laydown process of banking regulators, they went to ask for the money. Meanwhile, the customer who defaulted payment came out and allegedly started pushing the bank officers down on stairs as a result the bank officer fell down.

Later, a group of mobs of 30-35 persons chased the bank representatives and also attacked them with a lathi. During the incident, the bank sustained injuries. The Hussainialam police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.