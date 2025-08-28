Hyderabad Cricket Association president Jagan Mohan Rao granted bail

Hyderabad: In a relief to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, Jagan Mohan Rao, the Malkajgiri court granted him conditional bail on Thursday, August 28. He has been asked to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

He was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on July 9 over allegations of forgery of documents and misappropriation of funds, with criminal breach of trust.

Four other officials were arrested under similar charges, including treasurer C Srinivas Rao, chief executive officer Sunil Kante, and Sri Chakra Cricket Club officials Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita.

Earlier this year, the HCA was embroiled in controversy after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise accused it of harassment regarding complimentary tickets for IPL matches. The row escalated to the point where the SRH management threatened to find an alternate venue, prompting the Telangana government to launch an investigation.

According to the official agreement, SRH allocates 10 percent (3,900) of complimentary tickets to the HCA, which includes access to a corporate box with a capacity of 50 seats. However, the cricket body claimed that the box could only accommodate 30 people and demanded an additional 20 tickets from another box, which SRH found unreasonable.