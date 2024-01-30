Hyderabad: Curbs on traffic during recruitment drive for nurses at LB stadium

Hyderabad: Telangana healthcare department is all set to recruit an additional 7,094 staff nurses, as per the orders issued on 19 December 2023, by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

In light of the upcoming staff nurse recruitment by MHSRB scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, at LB Stadium, Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued traffic guidelines. It will either halt or divert traffic from 12 pm to 7 pm in some areas.

Junctions, including AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue, and Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump, will have diversions. Motorists travelling from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will also be diverted.

RTC Buses operating from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be redirected at AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens) towards Nampally.

Police have anticipated that traffic congestions will be seen at Panjagutta, VV Statue, and Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa) from 12 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police are urging citizens to consider alternative routes for their travel and extend their cooperation to manage the traffic.

In case of any commuting issues, motorists can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.