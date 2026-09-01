Hyderabad customer finds contaminant in sealed Coca-Cola bottle

Hyderabad: A customer found a contaminant inside a sealed bottle of Coca-Cola purchased from a grocery store in Hyderabad’s Begumpet on Tuesday, September 1.

The incident occurred at the Home Needs Kirana and General Store. In a video shared on social media, the customer is heard saying, “I purchased this Coca-Cola bottle, and just as I was about to drink it, I noticed the contaminant. The expiry date is 2027, but look at what is coming out of the bottle.”

#Hyderabad: An unusual object was reportedly found inside a sealed Coca-Cola bottle bought from a grocery store in Begumpet. After it was poured into a glass, the object became visible. Consumers expressed concern over safety, as the drink is widely consumed. The cause remains… pic.twitter.com/o3qCEDR7RM — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) September 1, 2026

The customer called for a ban on Coca-Cola and urged the company to inspect all its drinks, expressing concerns over the health hazards of contaminated cold drinks.

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It is unclear if any action has been taken regarding this incident. Siasat.com hasn’t been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.