Hyderabad customer finds contaminant in sealed Coca-Cola bottle

Hyderabad: A customer found a contaminant inside a sealed bottle of Coca-Cola purchased from a grocery store in Hyderabad’s Begumpet on Tuesday, September 1.
The incident occurred at the Home Needs Kirana and General Store. In a video shared on social media, the customer is heard saying, “I purchased this Coca-Cola bottle, and just as I was about to drink it, I noticed the contaminant. The expiry date is 2027, but look at what is coming out of the bottle.”
The customer called for a ban on Coca-Cola and urged the company to inspect all its drinks, expressing concerns over the health hazards of contaminated cold drinks.
It is unclear if any action has been taken regarding this incident. Siasat.com hasn’t been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.