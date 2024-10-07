Hyderabad: Customs officer among 2 held taking Rs 3 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday, filed charges against two individuals, including a superintendent from the Customs House at Kakinada Port and a representative of a Kakinada-based cargo service firm, along with unnamed public officials and private individuals.

They are accused of asking and offering bribes. It is alleged that customs officials were accepting bribes to grant undue favours in customs clearance for the firm and other involved parties.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both accused when a bribe transaction took place between them on October 5. The alleged bribe money of Rs. 3,18,200 was recovered from the accused superintendent and customs officers. Both the accused were later arrested.

Also Read Nizam VII’s granddaughter files Rs 121 crore Ooty land fraud case

During the course of the investigation, CBI conducted searches and recovered an amount of Rs. 22.74 lakh from the possession of one assistant commissioner, customs at Secunderabad railway station and an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs from other customs officers. Searches were also conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused were produced before the Principal Special Judge Court for CBI cases and sent to judicial custody till October 18.