Customs officials at Hyderabad airport seize 132 kg gold in FY 2023-24

Hyderabad: The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, seized 132 kg of gold in the financial year 2023-24 in 247 separate incidents. As many as 31 individuals were arrested during this time for smuggling gold.

In most cases, the passengers caught with the gold arrived from Middle-Eastern countries.

In the month of March 2024, Hyderabad Customs has seized 12Kgs of Gold in 27 cases where gold was concealed in check in baggage, paste form, body concealment etc. In the F.Y. 2023-24, 132 Kgs of Gold was seized in total of 247 cases and 31 arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/B5SMa8CfcH — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) April 2, 2024



In the month of march alone, the officials seized 12 kg gold in 27 separate incidents. In February, customs officers at RGIA seized over 13.65 kilograms of gold in 28 separate incidents, valued at Rs 6.03 crore.

According to officials, smugglers devised innovative methods to evade detection at airports, occasionally outsmarting customs authorities. However, after gaining insights into the smugglers’ tactics, authorities intensified surveillance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. This proactive approach led to the thwarting of several smuggling attempts.