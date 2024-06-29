Hyderabad cyber crime cops solve fraud case in 11 minutes, prevent Rs 18-L loss

Hyderabad: The cyber crime police solved a fraudulent case in just 11 minutes and saved Rs 18 lakh from going into the hands of the deceivers.

According to a press statement, the victim, a 31-year-old software engineer and a resident of Amberpet received a call from an unknown person impersonating FedEx Courier Agency on Thursday, June 27.

The victim was told that someone was fraudulently using his Aadhaar Card to transport illegal drugs from Mumbai to Iran. The victim was told to contact the cybercrime through Skype.

Anxious, the victim did as he was told. The Skype caller sent the victim forged documents and asked him to shell out Rs 18 lakh. Once the money is sent, there will be a verification process and after that the transaction will be reversed, the caller told the victim.

The victim did not have such a big amount but to get out of the mess, he took a personal loan from a bank. He transferred the said amount to the fraudsters.

However, after some time, the victim realised his money was not returned.

He quickly contacted the cybercrime police and registered a complaint with the NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal).

The NCRP blocked the transaction for the whole amount of 18 lakh to the account associated with cyber fraudsters.

The victim was able to save his money.

To say the least, the cybercrime solved the case in just 11 minutes.

Advisory

The cybercrime urges all citizens to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard themselves against cyber fraud.