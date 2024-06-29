Safety pin found in biryani of popular restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bizarre development, a customer found a safety pin in a biryani that he ordered at Mehfil restaurant in the Manikonda area, days after another customer found bugs in a biryani ordered from Mehfil’s Kukatpally area branch.
Expressing anguish over the development, the customer posted a photo of the biryani on Saturday, June 29, with the safety pin inside and tagged authorities seeking a response.
“Got safety pin in @MehfilBiryani from #Hyderabad#manikonda restaurant #hyderabadfoodsafety#FoodSafety#TrendingNews How irresponsible @fssaiindia @foodsafetygov @hydcitypolice @foodsafetynews @KTRBRS @INCIndia,” he said.
The Hyderabad Police in response asked him to send details to Cyberabad Police on its WhatsApp, also tagging the GHMC.
In response, the customer said: “Thanks for the quick response and we are expecting this thing won’t happen to any other customers. Please take necessary action against the particular restaurant.”
The post on X comes amidst months of raids by the Telangana Food Safety Department over food serving/making establishments including restaurants, hostels, PGs, and pickle and sauce-making units across Telangana, primarily focussed in and around the boundaries of the GHMC.