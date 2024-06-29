Safety pin found in biryani of popular restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bizarre development, a customer found a safety pin in a biryani that he ordered at Mehfil restaurant in the Manikonda area, days after another customer found bugs in a biryani ordered from Mehfil’s Kukatpally area branch.

Expressing anguish over the development, the customer posted a photo of the biryani on Saturday, June 29, with the safety pin inside and tagged authorities seeking a response.

“Got safety pin in @MehfilBiryani from #Hyderabad#manikonda restaurant #hyderabadfoodsafety#FoodSafety#TrendingNews How irresponsible @fssaiindia @foodsafetygov @hydcitypolice @foodsafetynews @KTRBRS @INCIndia,” he said.

The Hyderabad Police in response asked him to send details to Cyberabad Police on its WhatsApp, also tagging the GHMC.

In response, the customer said: “Thanks for the quick response and we are expecting this thing won’t happen to any other customers. Please take necessary action against the particular restaurant.”

Please WhatsApp to the Cyberabad police on 8712663061 as the mentioned location comes under them. @GHMCOnline — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 28, 2024

The post on X comes amidst months of raids by the Telangana Food Safety Department over food serving/making establishments including restaurants, hostels, PGs, and pickle and sauce-making units across Telangana, primarily focussed in and around the boundaries of the GHMC.