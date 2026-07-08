Hyderabad cyber crime police arrest 36 accused

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered 52 FIRs based on complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in June.

As part of special operations conducted across multiple states, police arrested 36 accused in 14 cybercrime cases and recovered Rs 48.98 lakh. It was refunded to victims.

Arrests made across five states

The accused were arrested from Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Among those arrested, 22 were involved in investment fraud, 5 were linked to social media-related offences, 3 were arrested in job fraud cases, and 6 were involved in matrimonial fraud.

During the operations, police also seized 8 mobile phones, 6 debit cards, 3 SIM cards, 2 cheque books and 1 bank passbook.

Trading, customer care fraud

Cyber Crime Police handled several types of online fraud during the month. They include trading fraud, OTP fraud, digital arrest scams, job fraud, investment fraud, dating fraud, APK fraud and fake customer care scams.

Across 24 major cases, victims lost more than Rs 5.08 crore, while police successfully recovered and refunded Rs 48.98 lakh.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Zonal Cyber Cells processed 2,288 NCRP complaints, registered 287 FIRs, arrested 10 accused in 9 cases, and refunded over Rs 1.08 crore to victims.

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280 fake social media profiles removed

Officials identified 280 fake Facebook and Instagram profiles running 310 paid advertisements to promote illegal betting, fake investment schemes, online child exploitation and multi-level marketing scams.

The accounts also used referral links and deepfake videos of well-known personalities to lure people.

All 280 profiles were reported and removed from the platforms. Police also registered one FIR against a promoter during the month.

So far, cyber patrol teams have helped remove 958 fake social media profiles and 2,517 paid advertisements linked to illegal betting, online gaming and fake investment scams.

Four arrested in Rs 1.22 crore trading fraud

In one of the biggest cases during June, a Hyderabad resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.22 crore in a fake trading and stock market investment scam.

According to police, the victim was contacted on WhatsApp by a person offering institutional trading guidance and promising high returns.

The victim transferred Rs 1.22 crore through multiple online transactions. The fraud came to light after the accused allegedly demanded another Rs 35 lakh to release promised IPO shares.

Cyber Crime Police registered a case and arrested four accused during the investigation.