Hyderabad cyber crime police arrest two for online job fraud

Hyderabad: The city cyber crime police arrested two persons on charges of cheating under the pretext of providing online jobs.

The two accused – 43-year-old Shri Krishna Babanrao Pawar and 30-year-old Ramakant Jivan Dhanawate – are natives of Maharashtra. The complaint was filed by a Hyderabadi resident who was cheated of Rs 1,61,378 by the fraudsters.

According to a police statement, the victim received an online job offer through a Telegram message. Following its instructions, the victim registered themselves on the website and created an account.

Initially, the victim invested small amounts and got returns. The fraudsters encouraged the victim to invest larger amounts.

Believing their words, the victim started investing huge amounts totalling up to Rs 1,61,378. Although the victim was able to see the profits they made on the website, they were debarred from withdrawing the amount.

When the victim came to know they were cheated, they lodged a police complaint.

A police investigation followed resulting in the arrest of Pawar and Dhanawate. The two accused are involved in about 140 cases all over India of which nine cases pertain to Telangana.

Police also seized a laptop, 10 mobiles, 9 debit cards, 11 cheque books and three shell company stamps.

A case has been registered.

Public beware

The public is advised to stay vigilant against fraudulent phone calls and individuals impersonating others on online platforms. Avoid investing in unauthorized websites, domains, or schemes that promise high returns for small investments from home. To report any cybercrime fraud, contact 1930 or visit cyberpolice.gov.in.



