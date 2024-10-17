Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters offer job, dupe man of Rs 20.3 L

Hyderabad: A man on Wednesday, October 16, was defrauded of Rs 20,30,000 by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of offering a job.

The fraudster approached the victim via WhatsApp, claiming to be an executive of a company that specialises in increasing click-through rates of Instagram reels.

The fraudsters assured the victim of work-from-home opportunities, including liking Instagram videos, taking screenshots, and submitting them in exchange for Rs.150 per like.

Based on the instructions, the victim was told to gather videos from a given link and submit them through Telegram. However, the scammers soon shifted the conversation to cryptocurrency investments, urging the victim to transfer money for purported gains.

After making several transfers, the victim was unable to withdraw the funds from a website linked to the scammers. The victim then realised he had been targeted by cybercriminals and promptly filed a complaint to recover his lost funds.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the case.