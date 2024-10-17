Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters offer job, dupe man of Rs 20.3 L

The fraudsters assured the victim of work-from-home opportunities, including liking Instagram videos, taking screenshots, and submitting them in exchange for Rs.150 per like.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th October 2024 11:28 am IST
Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: A man on Wednesday, October 16, was defrauded of Rs 20,30,000 by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of offering a job.

The fraudster approached the victim via WhatsApp, claiming to be an executive of a company that specialises in increasing click-through rates of Instagram reels.

The fraudsters assured the victim of work-from-home opportunities, including liking Instagram videos, taking screenshots, and submitting them in exchange for Rs.150 per like.

Based on the instructions, the victim was told to gather videos from a given link and submit them through Telegram. However, the scammers soon shifted the conversation to cryptocurrency investments, urging the victim to transfer money for purported gains.

Also Read
Congress working to reverse BRS neglect of minorities: Shabbir Ali

After making several transfers, the victim was unable to withdraw the funds from a website linked to the scammers. The victim then realised he had been targeted by cybercriminals and promptly filed a complaint to recover his lost funds.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th October 2024 11:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button