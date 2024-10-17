Congress working to reverse BRS neglect of minorities: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to the welfare of minorities and marginalized communities in Telangana.

He emphasized that the Congress is actively working to reverse the negative impacts of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration, which he accused of neglecting minority needs during its decade-long rule and spreading misinformation about its policies.

During a media briefing at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali criticized the BRS for failing to address minority concerns and highlighted recent initiatives by the Congress government, such as the establishment of Indiramma Committees at both gram panchayat and municipal ward levels.

He dismissed claims that minorities were excluded from these programs, asserting that minorities, particularly Muslims categorized under BC-E, are essential to their implementation.

Shabbir Ali pointed to the household survey initiated under Government Order Ms No. 18, which reportedly includes 85% of Muslims in the BC-E category.

Shabbir Ali slams ‘misleading propaganda’

He urged vigilance against “misleading propaganda” regarding minority exclusion from government initiatives. Furthermore, he criticized the BRS for not fulfilling its promise of providing 12% reservation for Muslims, a significant issue during its governance.

He noted that under Congress leadership, there have been substantial advancements in minority representation, including key appointments such as a Muslim Additional Advocate General and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

In terms of education, Shabbir Ali outlined efforts by the Congress government to enhance opportunities for minorities. This includes sanctioning two pharmacy colleges and one minority law college, as well as adding 2,200 engineering seats in minority institutions.

Additionally, he mentioned that 720 out of 10,006 DSC appointments were made to minority candidates.

He highlighted that Congress is dedicated to improving access to quality education for minority students, with 31 students from the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) admitted to MBBS programs.

Shabbir Ali also mentioned ongoing recruitment drives, including for Group-1 positions, which aim to benefit minority communities.