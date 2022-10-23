Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner asks theater owners to enhance fire safety measures

The meeting was attended by officials of the GHMC, Fire, R&B, Electrical, Law and Order, and Traffic departments.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Saturday asked theater owners to enhance fire safety measures.

Ravindra further urged the theater owners to renew their licence, warning them of strict action if they failed to adhere to the order. He also briefed the attendees regarding licence renewal procedure. The commissioner then asked them to manage the show timings in order to manage the flow of traffic.

