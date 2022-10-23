Hyderabadi woman falls to death from 5th floor in UAE

Hyderabad: The mother of a 22-year-old Hyderabadi woman, who died on Saturday after she fell down from the fifth floor of a building in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has urged the government of Telangana to enquire into the matter and help in repatriation of the body.

Afsha Begum, a resident of Aman Nagar, Talabkatta, who worked as a housemaid in UAE for the last 2 years.

Afsha’s mother Ayesha Maryam appeal to Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to enquire about the suspicious death of her daughter was shared on Twitter by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Saturday, October 2022.

Amjed Ullah Khan posted on his official account of Twitter that, “Afsha Begum from Hyderabad who was working as a housemaid in Ajman, UAE jumped from 5th floor of a building and died,her mother appealed @KTRTRS to inquire into the causes of death and bring back mortal remains. @MinisterKTR @KTRoffice @BTR_KTR.”

Explaining her daughter’s ordeal, Ayesha Maryam said, “Afsha was in search of a job was offered a job by two local agents Imran (6305766705) and Ahmadi (8688895679) to work as a housemaid in Ajman, UAE who was working as housemaid since last two years.”

Mother further adds “Today at around 1:30 PM, I received a call from Shafi +971582228065 and Fatima: +971569824473 that my daughter has jumped from office of Mohammed (+971502397838) fifth floor of a building and has died.”

“I do not know what happened to my daughter, kindly intervene and let me know what had happened to my daughter,” She added.