Hyderabad: Cyberabad cops launch four new patrol vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) launched four new patrol vehicles to cover new colonies and gated communities’ avenues in RC Puram, Narsingi and Gachibowli.

The step is seen to build a safe ecosystem and a proactive measure to check crimes.

The brand new patrolling vehicles were launched by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra, along with the Tellapur Municipal Commissioner, B Srinivas, Secretary General SCSC – Krishna Yedula, Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty IPS, DCP Madhapur K Shilpavalli and other senior police officials.

Also Read

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Yedula said “SCSC has been proactively working with Cyberabad Police and taken several initiatives to ensure safety and security of the IT corridor. One of the latest initiatives is providing four brand new Scorpio vehicles to the police department to support better patrolling in the fast developing areas of the Commissionerate areas like Tellapur, Kollur, RC Puram, Gachibowli extension. Majority of the residents living in these areas work in the IT Industry and this is another step for their safety, security and peaceful living”.

Commissioner of Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra, said the western part of Hyderabad, is the fastest growing area and areas like Narsingi, RC Puram, Tellapur, Kollur and Gachibowli extension areas have a large number of big residential projects.

Even the ready to occupy gated communities of villas and apartments brings in new requirements of law and order every day. These areas are full of multicultural communities and a lot of people from other states are settling here.

“To address these growing areas requirements, with the support of SCSC, today we have launched these four brand new Scorpios for continuous patrolling of the mentioned areas. This is another proactive initiative of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, and this is in a positive direction,” he said.