Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrests 5 for selling duplicate vehicle parts

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team of Medchal zone arrested five persons who were selling substandard spare parts of automobiles at various stores.

The police seized spare parts of vehicles of Honda, Hero and Bajaj companies valued at Rs 40 lakh.

SOT DCP, MA Rasheed, stated that the accused Ganpat Kumawat alias Ganesh, Suresh Chand and Sravan Kumar are siblings and natives of Rajasthan and migrated to the city in 2008.

At Alwal, they established a spare parts shop with the brand name Diamond and Bhagyalaxmi. They ganged up with Omaram Nimawath, owner of Mathaji Automobiles at Suraram, and Raju Ram owner of Mahalaxmi Automobiles at Bachupally.

The gang procured duplicate or substandard spare parts from different companies through some persons in Delhi.

After procuring the duplicate spare parts, the gang members affixed stickers of big brands and sold them to people as genuine.

“The gang then got their hands on company logos and bar codes to avoid suspicion among the buyers,” said DCP SOT, M A Rasheed.

The gang supplied the products to 28 shops in Hyderabad, one shop in Siddipet and two shops in Warangal.