Hyderabad: Cyberabad police crack 11 cybercrime cases in one week

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police solved 11 cases of cyber fraud from July 29 to August 4 and arrested 15 persons in connection during the week.

As many as 1115 cases of cybercrime were detected during this period. Among the 15 people arrested, 12 were linked to trading fraud. In terms of the nature of cybercrime, trading frauds topped the list with 912 cases, followed by 12 gaming frauds and 11 business frauds.

The accused were arrested from various states across India. The cybercrime unit recovered 14 mobile phones,13 SIM cards, eight debit cards, four property stamps, one Aadhar card and one PAN card from the accused, said a press release from the Cyberabad police.

On August 3, the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) released data stating that 228 criminals have been arrested for cybercrime in Telangana between January and July, during which, citizens were cheated of nearly Rs 92 crore. According to TGCSB director Shikha Goel, the cybercriminals are involved in 1313 cases across India, including 189 in Telangana.

The accused were arrested from states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand.