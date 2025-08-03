Telangana nabs 228 cybercriminals in seven months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) on Sunday, August 3, announced that 228 criminals have been arrested for cybercrime in Telangana between January and July, during which, citizens were cheated of nearly Rs 92 crore.

According to TGCSB director Shikha Goel, the cybercriminals are involved in 1313 cases across India, including 189 in Telangana.

The accused were arrested from states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The operations resulted in 13 percent reduction in cybercrimes in Telangana, including busting cases of fake call centers, job scams, online child abuse, and cyber slavery.

Telangana tops arrests

A breakdown of state-wise arrests shows that Telangana topped the list with 93 followed by Nagaland, 42, Gujarat, 20, Andhra Pradesh, 17, six each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and five each in Manipur, Maharashtra, Assam and Odisha.

Karnataka and Bihar recorded three arrests each followed by two in Meghalaya and one each in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Arrests by cybercrimes

Maximum arrests were made involving investment and job frauds with 77, followed by 66 fake call centers, 18 cases of cyber slavery, 15 registered as child sexual abuse and 13 as online trading.

Major operations by TGCSB

In February, TGCSB busted a fake call centre in Patrika Nagar of HiTech City, and arrested 63 people from Gujarat and the North-East. They were charged for cyber frauds targeting NRIs and US citizens.

In May this year, the bureau conducted a 10-day interstate cyber fraud operations operation in Surat from May 1 to 10 and busted cybercriminals involved in 60 cases in Telangana and 515 cases across India.

In June, the TGCSB’s child protection unit conducted an operation against online child sexual abuse and arrested 15 people in 57 cyber tipline cases. They were involved in Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) crimes in Telangana.