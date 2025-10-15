Hyderabad cybercrime police warn citizens as Diwali scams surge

Public should not share their banking details or download fake apps.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th October 2025 9:19 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of the festive Deepawali season, the Hyderabad city police cyber has cautioned the public against cyber fraudsters targeting people through e-commerce sites offering “unbelievable discounts” on gadgets, gifts, and festive offers.

The police have asked the public not to share banking details or download fake apps at the risk of losing significant amounts of money.

Citezens should be aware of

  1. Do not share banking details or download fake apps
  2. Do not trust visually appealing festive ads on social media, download unverified links, share OTPs, card details or make advance payments without verifying
  3. Scammers using fake e-commerce sites, phishing pages, gift offers, and social media scams
  4. Do not share unverified links via messaging apps. It compromises devices with malware, and tricks victims into sharing sensitive information or making payments.

Citizens are advised to report online scams immediately via the National Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930 or through the online complaint portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

