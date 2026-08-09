Hyderabad cybercrime unit asked to focus on investment frauds

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad Police has been asked to remain vigilant against investment and digital arrest frauds.

Additional Commissioner of Police (SIT and Crimes) M Srinivas on Sunday, August 9, inspected the city police’s cybercrime branch and called for strengthening the response against the emerging cyber threats.

Srinivas emphasised vigilance against fake dating apps, AI-enabled scams, investment and digital arrest frauds. During the inspection, the ACP reviewed the functioning of the unit along with case pendency, digital forensic capabilities, the operational efficiency of the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline and staff deployment.

He stressed expediting investigations in high-value cyber fraud cases. He also emphasised strengthening digital evidence collection and ensuring meticulous legal documentation to secure high conviction rates.

We have enhanced inter-agency coordination with banks, payment gateways, and financial institutions for the immediate freezing and recovery of defrauded funds, the additional DCP said.

Based on the instructions of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, cybercrime teams are implementing tracking mechanisms for effective monitoring and systematically disposing of long-pending cases.

He also stressed that the Cyber Crimes Unit must maintain a proactive, swift and victim-centric approach, with a strong focus on fund recovery, technical accuracy and preventive public outreach to effectively combat cybercrime.