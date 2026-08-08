‘Rent a Boyfriend’ scam: Hyderabad police issues warning

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday, August 8, cautioned the public against the “Rent a Boyfriend” scam on social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

Sajjanar said that scamsters are targeting young women by offering discounts for renting partners. “Feeling lonely? Do you want a handsome guy to join you for coffee or a movie? And all at a 50 per cent discount!”

Cyberfraudsters are circulating online posters featuring discount packages with slogans such as “1st August Special – 50 per cent OFF” and “Rent-a-Boyfriend – Your Personal Companion.”

In a post on X, the commissioner said, “Displaying photos of attractive young men, the scammers present a detailed price list: Rs 499 for a one-hour coffee meeting, Rs 1,249 for a movie date, Rs 1,499 for a shopping companion, Rs 1,999 to accompany you to events or weddings, and Rs 4,499 for a full 10-hour package. They assure potential clients of complete privacy and safety, claiming the service is legitimate and not involved in any illegal activities, while urging interested women to send a direct message to book.”

He said that the scamsters use Artificial Intelligence to generate photos from the internet, which are used as profile pictures to strike up a conversation with women using persuasive language. Fraudsters collect thousands of rupees via digital wallets and QR codes under the guise of booking confirmations, security deposits, or advance payments, only to block the accounts afterwards.

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He cautioned women against meeting people in person based on conversations on social media.

“There is a significant possibility of being deceived by individuals who fabricate stories, often involving romantic pretences, to commit fraud. Furthermore, phone numbers and personal photos obtained cunningly during chats can be used later for severe threats and blackmail,” Sajjanar said.

Commissioner cautions parents

In this regard, both young women and their parents need to exercise extreme vigilance. Parents should constantly monitor their children’s activities, including the content they view on social media, the people they interact with, and whom they meet when going out. Without proper supervision of smartphone usage, innocent children risk falling prey to these fraudsters.

Do not be misled by the attractive discount offers presented by fraudsters. Avoid chatting with or meeting strangers, and do not make any advance payments.

Sajjanar concluded his post by urging young women not to fall prey to such advertisements. He advised those who encounter suspicious posts or become victims of cyber fraud not to panic but to immediately call the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.