Hyderabad man duped of Rs 3.28 lakh in dating app scam

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old private employee from Hyderabad’s Manikonda was duped of Rs 3.28 lakh in a dating app scam on July 1, after a woman recorded an intimate video call and blackmailed him with threats of circulating the footage on social media.

The man approached the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police and filed a complaint stating that The fraudster appeared in naked state and persuaded the victim to remove his clothes during their call.

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She captured screenshots and recorded the video before threatening to upload the intimate content and circulate it among his Instagram followers unless he paid money. To avoid public humiliation, the victim transferred Rs 3,28,500 to a bank account provided by the fraudster.

The fraudster also demanded an additional amount of Rs 1,70,000 and made repeated calls to him before sharing some of his nude screen shots with his Instagram followers.

The Cyberabad police registered a case of extortion under section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation,