In stock trading and investment frauds, 32 victims were duped by fraudsters who promised high returns.

Hyderabad cybercrime unit recovers over Rs 3.27 cr in March
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police refunded a total of Rs 3,27,86,687 to 54 cyber fraud victims in March.

In stock trading and investment frauds, 32 victims were cheated by fraudsters who lured them with promises of high returns. These scams were typically executed via social media groups and fake trading platforms. A total of Rs 1,62,19,544 was refunded to these victims.

In FedEx and Money Laundering frauds, 14 victims were duped by the callers impersonating FedEx agents or law enforcement officers, accusing them of involvement in illegal parcels or money laundering. A total of Rs 1,57,25,141 was refunded.

In a case of QR code fraud, one victim scanned a QR code sent by fraudsters, resulting in financial loss. A refund of Rs 43,310 was processed.

In a Credit Card fraud incident, one victim was cheated by fraudsters using fake verification or reward point redemption tactics. The concerned bank refunded Rs 88,591 as per court order.

In APK file frauds, two victims were tricked into downloading malicious mobile apps shared via SMS or WhatsApp, giving remote access to their phones. A refund of Rs 3,39,700 was facilitated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th April 2025 6:02 pm IST

