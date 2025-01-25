Hyderabad cyber crimes police recover Rs 21.9 lakh in 5 cases

Hyderabad: In separate cases, the cybercrimes unit of the Hyderabad city police recovered a total of Rs 21,91,665 and refunded the amount to the victims. According to the police, all recoveries are partial amounts of the total amount lost by the victim in various cyber frauds.

In one case, a Hyderabad-based 54-year-old private employee was scammed by promising him a job in Australia, with the scammers making him pay a total of Rs 9,96,644. Upon realising that he was being scammed, the victim immediately reported to cyber crime police.

Responding to the victim’s complaint, cyber crime police initiated the investigation, contacted the banks and froze the contested amount. The police also guided the victim to file a petition with the court to gain the order to get the money refunded.

Though the full amount was not refunded, an amount of Rs 1,51,300 was refunded to the victim’s account.

In another case, the police started the investigation based on the complaint by a 40-year-old doctor from Hyderabad who said fraudsters approached him under the pretext of stock trading and investment promising substantial profits. They convinced him to invest Rs 44 lakh which he transferred to various accounts provided by them.

The Hyderabad cybercrime police took necessary actions, including freezing the amount, gaining a court order and recovering Rs 4, 50,000.

In another case, a 31-year-old woman fell victim to a FedEx extortion scam where she was falsely implicated in financial crime. The fraudsters forced her to send Rs 19, 94,000 to various accounts.

Upon realising she was scammed she reported to the Hyderabad cybercrime police. The police efforts in the case led to the recovery of Rs 10,10,503 from the lost amount.

In a case where cyber fraudsters defrauded a 76-year-old housewife from Hyderabad lost Rs 50,00,000 under the pretext of fake arrest for Rs 50,00,000. The police, responding to the complaint, froze the fraudulent amount, and guided the victim in filing a petition in court for the refund, consequently Rs 2,53,500.

In another case of stock marketing fraud, a 40-year-old businessman lost Rs 48,17,663. The police, acting on the complaint lodged by him, refunded a part of his lost money, amounting to Rs 3,26,362.

Be vigilant, don’t fall prey to cyber crimes

The cyber crimes unit of the Hyderabad city police advised the citizens to be constantly vigilant against potential cyber frauds.

The police advised the public to not panic in any situation of receiving threatening video calls claiming to be CBI, RBI, ED, customs, judges, cyber crimes police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI, etc. The police reaffirmed that government agencies or law enforcement officials would not make Skype calls and demand money to clear the issue.

The police also advised the citizens to be aware of the fake investment social media groups including Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Facebook. If they offer promises like high returns with little risk, it could be a scam.

The police encouraged the public to consult SEBI-registered financial advisors before investing and use SEBI-approved apps for investments.