Cybercrimes in Telangana spiked by 43 percent this year: Annual report

Hyderabad: Cybercrime rates in the state saw a significant increase in 2024 with a 43.33 per cent rise, according to the Telangana state annual police report released on Sunday, December 29.

According to the report, 25,184 cases were registered at the state’s cyber security bureau, a major spike compared to 17,571 cases in 2023.

A massive 2150 per cent increase has been witnessed after the Telangana cybercrime police traced and refunded Rs 180 crore this year compared to 8 crore in 2023. Police froze Rs 247 crore involved in cybercrime activities, a significant Rs 119 crore more as compared to last year.

There was a 26.65 per cent rise in cheating cases with 24,643 cases registered in 2024 as against 16,339 cases in 2023.

As many as 14,984 sim cards, 9,811 mobile phone IMEI numbers and 1,825 websites were blocked by Telangana cyber crime police.

Telangana police push efforts against cybercrimes

According to the state police’s annual report, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau played a key role in the functioning of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a Central government initiative to combat cyber crimes nationwide.

The Cybercrimes Unit of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate received the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) Excellence award this year for its significant contributions to combating cybercrime and holding offenders accountable in the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats in the country.



The Telangana police topped every other Indian state in tracing and recovering stolen mobiles, with 38,231 recovered between January and November 2024.

Telangana also reported a total of 2,34,158 cases in all crimes in 2024, a nearly 9 per cent increase from last year’s crime data.