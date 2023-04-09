Hyderabad: ‘Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit’ 2023 to be held on April 12

During the event, industry professionals, government officials, and thought leaders will examine the current state of cybersecurity as well as methods for developing 'talent and resolving skill shortages' in the sector.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th April 2023 12:38 pm IST
Hyderabad police reconstruct crime scene in Amberpet murder case over WhatsApp texting
Representative Image

The Hyderabad City Police and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will host the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit – 2023 on April 12 which will be graced but the presence of the chief guest Telangana IT minster KT Rama Rao.

During the event, industry professionals, government officials, and thought leaders will examine the current state of cybersecurity as well as methods for developing ‘talent and resolving skill shortages’ in the sector and protecting enterprises from cyber threats.

The summit serves as an opportunity for professionals and experts from various fields to come together and address the pressing challenges in cybersecurity

MS Education Academy

Chairman of the HCSC and Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, CV Anand, stated, “Cybercrime, the new endemic, has infiltrated every aspect of our society now more than ever.” As a result, we must band together and pledge to be diligent and informed citizens and companies.”

Sessions on increasing community awareness, transforming every citizen into a cyber warrior, and a fireside chat with a sports personality; grooming cyber talent for the future, a panel discussion, business cybersecurity – protecting the digital landscape, and a fireside chat with a Tollywood movie personality on trolling and cyberbullying, will be held.

One can click on the link to register for the event and additional information.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th April 2023 12:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button