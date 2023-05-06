Hyderabad Cycling Revolution 3.0 promotes walking, cycling, public transportation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR) is back with its third edition. The event, which is being organized by Santhana Selvan, the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, is aimed at promoting walking, cycling, and public transportation in the city.

According to the Active Mobility Formula, which is being promoted by the HCR, individuals should walk if the distance is less than a kilometer, cycle if the distance is between one and five kilometers, and use public transportation such as buses and metros for distances greater than five kilometers.

To promote this concept, an event will be organized at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Sunday from 6 am to 8:30 am. During the event, all 5000 participants will take a pledge for active mobility in Hyderabad. Additionally, the largest human formation of the letters HCR will be made on the ground, followed by the national anthem.

The #CyclingCommunityOfHyderabad, a community of 10,000 people, is targeting to reach 50 lakhs of Hyderabad’s 93 lakhs population with the message of active mobility in the city.

The HCR’s efforts towards promoting active mobility in Hyderabad are commendable, and it is imperative that citizens take up this initiative to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city. With the HCR’s Active Mobility Formula, citizens can contribute to building a sustainable and healthier city.