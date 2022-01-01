Hyderabad: Cyclist knocked down by speeding drunk driver, dies

Hyderabad: In another case of alleged drunk driving, a cyclist who was knocked down by a speeding car, in Gachibowli, died after 24 hours of a life battle, in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital.

Nithin Agarwal was cycling in the early morning hours of Wednesday when a speeding Suzuki knocked him down, near Botanical gardens, at 5:45 am. The drunk driver reportedly knocked the cyclist over and jumped the divider before crashing into a tree, nearby.

The drunk driver, a young cabin crew member, along with three friends was reportedly out for a ride on December 31, after drinking all night, when the incident occurred.

Nithin has left behind a bereaved family, an 11-year-old son, and a terrified cyclist community.

The car that has been registered under the name of –a Reddy Puram, was charged for overspeeding in the limits of Gachibowli police station, on December 2.

Telangana has reported 389 cases of homicides, in 2021, out of which 159 cases were registered for fatal road accidents, committed by drunken drivers.