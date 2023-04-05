Hyderabad: Daily wage earner murdered by son

Hyderabad: A daily wage earner was murdered by his son at Kulsumpura in the city late on Tuesday night following an altercation.

The deceased person was identified as N Venkatesh 45, a resident of Kargil Nagar in Kulsumpura of Hyderabad. His wife and son Sai Kumar stayed with him.

“Venkatesh got addicted to liquor and after coming home in drunken condition picked up quarrels with his family members. On Tuesday night, he came home in drunken condition when his son protested his attitude and afterward strangulated him using a towel. He died due to it,” SHO Kulsumpura police station, T Ashok Kumar said.

The Kulsumpura police booked a case and shifted the body to the mortuary. Sai Kumar reportedly surrendered before the police.