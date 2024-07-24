Hyderabad: DCA busts Aspen Biopharma godown for storing drugs illegally

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, in a joint operation with the Prohibition and Excise Department busted a godown storing illegally manufactured and stocked bulk drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) at Muduchintalpally village in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Stocks of drugs including anticancer, antiviral, antifungal, anticoagulants, antidepressants, etc., worth Rs. 96 lakhs were seized during the raid by the DCA and Excise department officials. DCA officials said the godown belongs to Aspen Biopharma.

Kadari Sateesh Reddy of Aspen Biopharma, an alleged habitual offender in several cases with the Drug Control Authority (DCA), was reportedly operating the godown where the illegal stocks were detected. It was being operating illegally without any drug license by Kadari Sateesh Reddy, who is the prime accused in the spurious anti-cancer drugs case detected at Machabollaram in December 2023, said the DCA in a press release.

Sateesh Reddy is also the key conspirator in the illicit manufacturing of APIs at Annarugudem village, Tallada mandal, Khammam District, which was detected in the same month, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, Drug Control Administration (DCA).

The stocks of Bulk Drugs/APIs present in the godown are in LDPE bags and only bear the name of the bulk drug. Certain stocks bear only code names of the APIs. The batch details and the details of the manufacturer are not indicated on the API stocks found, indicating unlicensed manufacturing of the APIs, said the DCA.

Drugs manufactured by unlicensed entities pose a severe threat to public health. They do not adhere to any ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) and according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, drugs must be manufactured in ISO-8 clean rooms while adhering to GMP, stated the DCA in its release. GMP