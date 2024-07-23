Telangana DCA seizes overpriced meds at pharmacy in Qutbullahpur

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana seized antifungal medicine ‘ICONE-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) at Quthbullapur Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district for over-pricing.

According to the DCA officials, the MRP indicated is very high compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the central government.

Upon information, the DCA raided a medical shop located in Quthbullapur Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday, July 22.

The product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg sold under the brand name ‘ICONE-200 Capsules’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the product shall be as per the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), government of India.

The Central government has set the ceiling price for Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg at Rs 22.12 per capsule, based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). However, Mascot Health Series Private Limited is selling the product for Rs 441.24 for a pack of 10 capsules, which amounts to Rs 44.12 per capsule. This pricing violates the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

“The firm overpriced the product. The firm charged an excess of Rs 193.5 for 10 capsules,” said DCA officials.

Further investigation will be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.