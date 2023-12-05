Hyderabad: DCA busts spurious drug firm, seizes drugs worth Rs 4.35 cr

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, busted a counterfeit anti-cancer drug manufacturer at Macha Bollaram on Monday, December 4, and seized medicines worth Rs. 4.35 crore.

Based on credible information, the DCA conducted raids at various locations in the city on December 2 to locate the counterfeit drug firm called “Astrica Healthcare.” However, the addresses provided on the invoices for the drugs turned out to be fake. Subsequently, the special team split into two to bust the firm.

One team raided the courier offices at IDA Cherlapally, Nacharam, and Medchal, and the other team raided the premises of “Astrica Healthcare” at Keesara. Eventually, the DCA officials identified the courier boy delivering the drug stock to “Astrica Healthcare.” After tracing the location at Macha Bollaram where counterfeit drugs were stocked in three shutters, they kept the place under watch since December 2.

Also Read New online threat: How to protect yourself from digital arrest

Upon detecting the suspicious activity on December 4, the DCA officials raided the unlicensed premises and seized 36 varieties of anti-cancer drugs and other drugs worth Rs 4.35 crore. Moreover, the reports revealed that certain drugs were bearing the labels of a non-existent company called “Astra Generics Pvt. Ltd.” whose license was revoked in July 2021. However, the manufacturing date mentioned was March 2023 for the seized drugs.

Seized drugs named these manufacturers

1) Astra Generics Pvt. Ltd., Telangana

2) Astrica Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Telangana

3) Medion Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Himachal Pradesh

4) Alliance Biotech, Himachal Pradesh

5) Sunvet Healthcare, Himachal Pradesh,

6) Salus Pharmaceuticals, Himachal Pradesh

7) DM Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Himachal Pradesh

8) Safe Parenterals Pvt. Ltd., Andhra Pradesh

9) Bless Pharma India Pvt. Ltd., Telangana