Hyderabad: DCA raid medical store in Amberpet, seizes overpriced drug

The medicine was sold at a higher MRP (maximum retail price) as compared to the ceiling fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th November 2024 2:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: DCA raid medical store in Amberpet, seizes overpriced drug
Itwage-200 Capsules

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday, November 23, seized overpriced anti-fungal medicine ‘Itwage-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) at a medical shop in Amberpet here for price violations.

According to DCA officials, the medicine was sold at a higher MRP (maximum retail price) as compared to the ceiling fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

Also Read
Telangana DCA arrests quack, seizes medicines worth Rs 35K

“The medicine, manufactured by Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and marketed by Skinocean Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu shows MRP as Rs. 299 for 10 capsules as compared to the ceiling price of Rs 221.20 for the same. When calculated along with GST of 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 247.74 for the same amount,” director general of DCA V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

Further investigation will be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th November 2024 2:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button