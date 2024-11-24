Hyderabad: DCA raid medical store in Amberpet, seizes overpriced drug

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday, November 23, seized overpriced anti-fungal medicine ‘Itwage-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) at a medical shop in Amberpet here for price violations.

According to DCA officials, the medicine was sold at a higher MRP (maximum retail price) as compared to the ceiling fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

“The medicine, manufactured by Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and marketed by Skinocean Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu shows MRP as Rs. 299 for 10 capsules as compared to the ceiling price of Rs 221.20 for the same. When calculated along with GST of 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 247.74 for the same amount,” director general of DCA V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

Further investigation will be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.