Telangana DCA arrests quack, seizes medicines worth Rs 35K

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials arrested a quack on Thursday, November 21, for operating a clinic without a proper medical qualification. The officials raided the clinic located at Naspur village in Mancherial district.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 76 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics etc., stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The stock, worth a total of Rs. 35,000 was seized.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DCA’s director general.

T. Chandana, Drugs Inspector, Mancherial, P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Peddapalli, Smt. Aswani, Drugs Inspector, Asifabad carried out the raid.

Further investigations are underway. Action will be taken against the offenders.